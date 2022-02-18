 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

MLB-Logo
By Nick Landi

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

The work stoppage was in its 79th day Friday, a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.

Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners' negotiating committee will attend the session, just the seventh on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.

Exhibition games had been set to start Feb. 26 in Florida and Arizona.

