McDonald's is giving people the chance to win free food for life

(WREX) — The holiday season is here and McDonald's is going to try to make everyone lives a little happier, well at least for three people that is.
Starting December 5, every order completed in the McDonald's app for at least $1 will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold Card. Three people will be chosen to get that special card that will earn them free McDonald's for life. Plus each winner will be given three extra cards to give away totaling 12 winners.
The catch is the winner will receive two free meals a week for 50 years instead of having a life time supply of McDonald's.
The promotion runs from December 5 through December 25.
The annual promotion uses existing ingredients or menu items — creating buzz without adding much extra work for employees. It also entices people to come in and likely spend more than the $1 required to get the free food.