Man who hit and killed East High School athlete Mason Hada in 2021 charged with reckless homicide

  • Updated
MASON HADA FUNERAL 2
By William Ingalls

DETROIT (WREX) — Rockford Police say they've caught the man who hit and killed Mason Hada in a car crash back in 2021.

Police say the U.S. Marshalls caught Deahri Steele in Michigan after he was charged last December with reckless homicide and DUI involving death.

The crash happened back in August of 2021 on Broadway and 24th Street.

East High School Football Player Mason Hada was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash one day before his first start on the varsity team.

Steele went to the hospital, but survived the crash. He wasn't charged until December of 2021, leading to a months-long search which ended Thursday when U.S. Marshals caught him in Detroit.

East hold a moment of silence for Hada at their first game and took a snap with Hada's brother on the field honoring the starting spot Mason earned. East would go on to a 5-4 record, making an emotional run to the playoffs honoring the legacy of their teammate.

His dad Mason Edward Hada thanked law enforcement and the community for continuing to fight for justice months after the crash.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank the Rockford Police Department, the other agencies, and our community, for helping our family get some sort of closure for the horrible death of our son," Mason Edward Hada said. “Losing Mason changed all of our lives in a miserable way. We all have been extremely patient the last 16 months waiting for the day Mason got the justice he deserves and that day has finally come. Again, thank you to everybody involved who helped catch this man, who can now finally be held accountable for what he’s done. God Bless you all."

A court date for Steele has not been set at this time.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

