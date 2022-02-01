Local Nurse, longtime Rams fan reacts to winning NFC Championship tickets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was an exciting Sunday for Los Angeles Rams fans after their team clinched a spot in this year's Super Bowl.
But for one local nurse and longtime Rams fan, it was even more special.
Alex Hamm and her husband, Scott, are longtime Los Angeles Rams fans and Alex works in the family birthing center at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.
She and her husband were chosen, along with several others, to win tickets to last Sunday's NFC Championship game from Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wife, Kelly.
Hamm says she sent an email following a social media post from the Stafford's about giving away tickets to the game, within a day of sending the email, she was given the response she wanted.
"She chose us and gave us the tickets," she said.
The added bonus?
Who the tickets came from.
"I have a screenshot of the email because when they sent them, it came from Matthew Stafford's ticket account so the email says Matthew Stafford has sent you two tickets and that was so cool, so cool."
Alex and her husband even had customized jersey's made for their wedding day with "Bride" and "Groom" listed on the back of their respective jersey.
While Alex says she was born into the Rams fandom, she says her husband is a fan for one reason only.
"He likes their colors."
The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on February 13th and you can watch that game on 13 WREX