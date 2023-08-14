List: Rockford, 815 Day Specials

Participants may have their Rockford Day offerings featured on the Rockford Day Facebook and Twitter pages in addition to these listings.
Many of the participants offer services or goods that have an 815 twist.
Mrs. Fisher's Potato Chips
815 Day Hot Bag Sale. 1 pound bag of classic salted chips right off the fryer for $4.00 per bag. NO LIMIT!
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. -3 p.m.)
Bygone Brand
Eight shirts at 15% off as well as many other items on sale. Two special limited run t-shirts for only $12. While supplies last.
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Illinois Bank & Trust
Boosted Bucks in the 815. Anyone that uses an Illinois Bank & Trust ATM at a Kelly Williamson located in the 815 will have a change to get extra $ when making a withdrawal. Starting on Monday August 14th – Friday August 18th. Come into any Illinois Bank & Trust branch and sign up for an 815 Basket. All are welcome to sign up. No purchase or account necessary to win. Illinois Bank & Trust will be partnering with local businesses for an act of kindness. Illinois Bank & Trust cares about our community and the people we have in it. Kindness counts!
Monday, August 14 - Friday, August 18
The Canine Crunchery
8.15% off of every order over $20.23.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
BMO Center
BMO Center: $10 off tickets with code “815” for select shows. Offer valid only for August 15 from 6am – 11:59pm. Online only. Select seats. For participating shows, see https://thebmocenter.com/.
Tuesday, August 15 (6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.)
Coronado Performing Arts Center
$10 off tickets with code “815” for select shows. Offer valid only for August 15 from 6am – 11:59pm. Online only. Select seats. For participating shows, see https://coronadopac.org/
Tuesday, August 15 (6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.)
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
50% off tickets for the Sept. 9, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18 concerts.
Tuesday, August 15 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) & all day online
YMCA of Rock River Valley
Join the YMCA on August 15th for $8.15 for the rest of August. Participating YMCAs include SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA and Puri Family YMCA. May join online or in-person.
Tuesday, August 15
Salt + Sol
Choice of either 4- 30 minute Salt Sessions Or 2-60 minute Salt Sessions for $81.50 Use Anytime in Any Room
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Roxy Carmichael Boutique
Give back to the community. Recycle your old jeans. We will give your old jeans to Remedies Renewing Lives. Also, specials offered if buying new jeans. And register to win a pair of FREE JAG Jeans.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Artists' Ensemble Theatre
One Day Sale on Season Flex Passes. Season Flex Pass (normally $100) for $81.50
Tuesday, August 15 24 hours - on line purchase only via AE web site
Tad More Tailoring and Alterations
15% off alterations (excluding wedding).
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Rockford Rescue Mission
We are taking donations of plastic forks and spoons and foam plates for our daily meal service. These items normally don’t get donated in what we receive week-to-week — meaning we have to go and buy them. Our Goal for 815 Day is to get 8,150 of each item.
Tuesday, August 15
Birth to Five Illinois: Region 4
Diaper and Wipe Drive - in partnership with Rockford Community Bank - Wintrust
Tuesday, August 15
Gustafson's Furniture and Mattress
25% of select items plus many other items on sale
Tuesday, August 15 ( 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Carlson Ice Arena
$8.15 Public Skate Package 2 admissions + 2 skate rentals
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m.- 12:50 p.m.)
Drewelow's House of Books
Opening Day at our new location! Thousands of hardcovers for $8. Trade size books $5 and small paperback novels 8 for $15 (some exclusions apply). We are also a Kindness Project location. At checkout, tell us something kind you have done this week and we have an extra special surprise for you. Can't wait to see you!
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Luxe Janitorial LLC
1/2 off cleaning service for any cleans booked on that day! Businesses, offices, or salons can get 1/2 off a deep clean if they book on 815 Day!
Tuesday, August 15
Charibomb Beauty
20% off all Beauty Services.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Molina Healthcare of IL
Molina Healthcare will be providing health and wellness information to the community and stress importance of having medical insurance. Molina does not enlist applicants or enroll potential members at events. Various Molina Healthcare branded items will also be given away on #815Day.
Tuesday, August 15
Sand Park Pool
$8.15 general admission. Tickets must be purchased at the gate.
Tuesday, August 15 (1 - 6 p.m.)
Iconic Energy
$815 OFF solar panel installations during the month of August! Just request a quote on our website anytime during the month of August, and get $815 OFF your solar panel installation cost.
Tuesday, August 15 & throughout month of August
Guler's Appliance & Mattress
Free Delivery and Free Haul Away on All Purchases - 8/15 Rockford Day Only.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Toad Hall Books and Records
Additional 15% off used vinyl, cd's and dvd's.
Tuesday, August 15 (12 - 6 p.m.)
Lallygag Boutique
As a proud participant in the city-wide Rockford Day Kindness Project , we’re dedicating the day to Kindness. Pick up your “random acts of kindness” card at Lallygag Boutique and take 8.15% off your total purchase. Buy an IL Girl t-shirt and we’ll donate a box of plastic silverware to Rockford Rescue Mission. Shop our $8 earrings and $15 sling bags. Snap a pic in our #BEKIND815 selfie station. Bring the little ones for kindness-themed activities on the porch.
Tuesday, August 15 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Bonnie's Boutique
Check out our $8.15 & $18.15 clothing racks. Mention the Kindness Project and receive a free gift. Enjoy refreshments while you browse.
Tuesday, August 15 (12 - 5 p.m.)
CJ's Public House
(2) Public House Burgers for $8.15, All T-shirts $8.15, (2) Famous Ice Cream Shots for $8.15
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. -3 p.m.)
8th Ward Pub
$8.15 Bavarian Pretzels and beer cheese & $8.15 Rock’n vodka cocktails. Also featuring Rock’n Vodka and tasting at 6pm.
Tuesday, August 15
Baker Street Burgers
We will be donating 8.15% of the total revenues from Rockford Day to a local charity, Rock House Kids.
Tuesday, August 15
Royal Hobby Shop
Sale on select model kits as well as a model show and contest.
Saturday, August 12 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Village Green
North Main Village Green will be open 9-5 and Riverside Village Green will be open 8-6. We will have a huge 1 day sale on plants! Half Price all Perennials and Nursery Stock 75% off all Annuals and Tropicals Plants (fall plants and mums are not included in sale)
Tuesday, August 15
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
Renew or purchase a new membership on August 15, 2023, to receive a discount: Individual memberships get $8 off membership renewal or purchase Dual and family memberships get $15 off membership renewal or purchase All membership renewals processed on August 15, 2023, will also receive (8) general admission passes. Don’t forget – Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is a participating garden of the American Horticulture Society Reciprocal program, allowing NCG members free or reduced admission at over 300 participating gardens and attractions! Memberships start at only $50.00! Call 815-987-8858 or stop in to get your membership started. Offer ends at 4:00 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Ernie's Midtown Pub
Ernie's Midtown Pub will be blocking off the parking lot and putting tables and seating out there to dine and have cocktails in front of the Rockford mural. Ernie's will be hosting Rockford themed trivia at 7 p.m. On Rockford Day be sure to check out Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese and chips for $8.15, $5 Rusted Hearts - Rockford's own Rock'n Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice and Raspberry Puree, Soda Water.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
Screw City Tavern
Food Specials all day long including $8.15 Screw City Burger with Fries.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
Fire Department Coffee
In-Person purchases are 25% off on Aug. 15th.
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Thrive Cafe
We want to offer 8% off if you purchase all three items that are for the 815 day including sock monkey oats, the sock monkey brownie, and the sock monkey smoothie. We will also be launching a breakfast menu that day as well.
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)
Mary's Market Cafe & Bakery
Choose any made to order Omelette, Breakfast Skillet or the Market Sampler for $8.15 Rockford Day only. Excludes catering orders. Offer valid at both locations.
Tuesday, August 15 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
The Tower Kitchen & Bar
For 815 Day The Tower will be offering $8 local beer flights, $1 off of all shareables, and $5 chips & salsa.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge
The Top will be offering $8 signature cocktails, $1 off of all draft beers, $5 canned beers, and $15 Grinder Flatbread (Flatbread topped with Marinara Sauce, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella, French Dressing Drizzle)
Tuesday, August 15 (4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Golf Rockford
Aldeen Golf Club 9-Hole Round = $8.15 Cart = $8.15 (per rider) Offer valid on tee times after 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Ingersoll Golf Course 18-Hole Round = $8.15 Cart = $8.15 (per rider) $8.15 for a hotdog or brat, chips, and a soda, water, or domestic beer Offers valid Monday, August 14, 2023, through Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Sandy Hollow Golf Course 18-Hole Round = $8.15 Cart = $8.15 (per rider) $8.15 for a hotdog or brat, chips, and a soda, water, or domestic beer Offers valid Monday, August 14, 2023, through Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Sinnissippi Golf Course: 9-Hole Round and Cart for $8.15. $8.15 for a hotdog or brat, chips, and a soda, water, or domestic beer. Offers valid Monday, August 14, 2023, through Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Monday, August 14- Wednesday, August 16
Petals & Pickins Flower Shop
Build a bouquet from our NEW Flower Bar for ONLY $15. The first twelve bouquets will receive a FREE vase! Summer scented Warm Glow Candles are ONLY $8.15 (while supplies last).
Tuesday, August 15 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Rockford Art Deli
Celebrate 815 Day at Rockford Art Deli, the home of the original 815 tee! We will be having a live print event where you can get the exclusive 2023 815 Day print on a blank tee you bring in for only $8.15, or only $18.15 if you buy a shirt from RAD. We will have live prints on both the Saturday before 815 Day (August 12 from 10am-5pm), and on August 15 (11am-2pm) during the downtown Picnic Party.
Saturday, August 12 (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.) ; Tuesday August 15 (11 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
Rosie's Coffee Co.
Rosie's will have a specialty drink menu featuring local ingredients and vintage 815 area clothing.
Tuesday, August 15 (6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Edgebrook Dermatology: Medical, Laser & Aesthetic Center
5 FREE Botox units when purchasing 50 or more at $11/u, 20% off all fillers & 30% off all laser, light and microneedling packages
Tuesday, August 15 (7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
First Northern Credit Union
Come into our Rockford Branch on 815 Day and open a new Youth Share Savings Account and we'll make an initial deposit of $8.15 into the account. If your child already has a youth account, bring in the most recent report card and we will deposit $8.15 into their existing youth account. Insured by NCUA. See details at https://www.fncu.org/RockfordOffer Valid only at Rockford Branch located at 104 North Show Place Drive on 8/15/2023. Limit 1 youth account per child. Limit 1 deposit per youth account.
Tuesday, August 15 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Discovery Center Museum
We will offer a discount on admission. Normal admission is $10/person. On Rockford Day admission will be $8.15
Tuesday, August 15 (9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Rivera's Fresh Market
Rivera's will be a donation site for Rockford Rescue Mission. Bring or purchase here plastic forks, spoons and foam plates to donate. Rivera's will also be offering a Rockford Day Taco Plate special includes 3 delicious tacos with your choice of filling, plus rice and beans for $8.15, Aug 15 only. Nestle Pure Life Water 24 pk $3.99, Manzanita Soda 12pk $5.99, V&V Supremo Crumbling Cheese 12 oz, 2/$5, La Preferida Whole Pinto Beans 29 oz and Refried Beans 30 oz, 2/$5, plus La Preferida Authentic Refried Beans 16 oz $1.29. San Marcos whole Jalapeño peppers, 26oz can, $.99, fresh Taco meat $4.99/lb, Bottom Round Steak $4.99/lb. Prices valid through August 20. Store hours are 8 a.m - 8 p.m.
Tuesday, August 15 ( 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
Mr. C's Family Restaurant
We will be selling 1 lb All-American Burgers all day for $8.15!
Tuesday, August 15 (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Kegel Harley-Davidson
15% off Kegel H-D Tees. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Be sure to check out our new Peaches Girl T-Shirt Back. Free Balloon for Kids. All customers making a purchase will be entered to win a Rockford themed Gift Basket packed with Kegel H-D products, 2 Tickets to a Rockford Icehogs Game, 2 Tickets to see Soil at The District, 2 Tickets to the Artists' Ensemble Theater's production of "The Tin Woman," 4 Passes to Anderson Gardens, coffee from Inzombia, and MORE from other area businesses.
Tuesday August 15 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Cookies By Design
815 specialty boxes, 1 dozen mini glazed and sprinkled , and 1 dozen mini gourmets for $8.15. 15% off cookies on a stick.
Tuesday, August 15 ( 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Rockford Dance Company
Join Rockford Dance Company for an open house that will include various performances as well as a class and pointe shoe demonstration! We will be a drop off spot for Rockford Rescue Mission as well, so bring along your single-use tableware donations! Current students take $8.15 off all school inventory from August 12th through the 16th. New enrollees get two classes for the price of $8.15 with presentation of corresponding flyer in office!
Tuesday, August 15
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall
Sales Specials: Sign and Drive with $815 down PLUS up to $1500 in trade assistance with approved credit on most vehicles in stock. Service Specials: Engine oil and filter change with tire rotation, 27 point vehicle inspection, and a car wash for $80.15 Tire Rotation $8.15 Alignment check $8.15 A/C Performance check $8.15 (some models including diesel and performance engines slightly more)
Tuesday, August 15 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
Golden Apple Foundation
The City Tin will be on sale for $20 (normally $30) and features $10 off coupon coasters on your purchase of $25 or more at 20 local restaurants and 3 local boutiques. The coasters are valid through 12-31-23 and your City Tin purchase benefits local excellence in education.
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Mexico Clasico
For Rockford Day, Mexico Clasico will be offering their pitcher of House Margarita for $19.50.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
Bark on Mulford Pet Boutique
Mystery Bags for sale, free items with purchase, free pup cups for dogs.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.)
Eyedeal Optical
$81.50 Single Vision Premium Package. ($120.00) All Tints: $8.15 ($20.00) Single Vision Package With Non Glare Coating $81.50 ($115.00) All Other Packages: 8.15% OFF
Tuesday, August 15 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Don Carter Lanes
One Free Bowling Game for everyone in your group. $5.50 Value each.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Scanlan's
Double cheeseburger, fries and any domestic bottle for $8.15 on Rockford Day only. Plus stop in to pick up a card from our Kindness Board! We are also collecting donations of plastic spoons, forks and foam plates for the Rockford Rescue Mission. Let's help them get 8,150 each!
Tuesday, August 15 (10 - 2 a.m.)
The Filling Station
Birria tacos, elote-style corn and a 16 oz domestic draft $8.15, plus Double cheeseburger, fries and 16 oz domestic draft $8.15, Rockford Day Only. We are also a Kindness Project location. Stop by to get your card. You can also drop off donations of forks, spoons or foam plates for the Rockford Rescue Mission here.
Tuesday, August 15 (10 - 2 a.m.)
Culture Shock Records
15% off Entire Inventory 8/15 only. Plus Kindness Project location. Stop by to pick up a card.
Tuesday, August 15 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Wayne's Feed
8.15% off all tropical fish sales on 8/15. Plus we are a Kindness Project location. Come inside to grab a card.
Tuesday, August 15 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Maximum Performance Fitness Training
21 days of unlimited coached sessions, nutritional guidance, support and the best community around for only $8.15! Stop by the gym (106 S Madison St) or text the number to claim your Rockford day deal! This offer is good for the week of Aug 15 only.
Tuesday, August 15