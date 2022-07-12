Kids Bike & Fitness Day to be held Saturday

ROCKFORD -- On Saturday, July 16, families are invited to attend the third annual Kid's Bike & Fitness Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the grounds of Midway Village Museum.
The museum is located at 6799 Guilford Road.
The event is sponsored by State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford.)
“Kids can have fun outside this summer at one of the Stateline’s most enjoyable recreational settings,” Representative Sosnowski said.
“Our Kid’s Bike & Fitness Day is a great way to experience Midway Village and show off your bike. We’re also making this an opportunity to support two outstanding local nonprofits in our community; the Rockford Rescue Mission and the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.”
Kids must bring their own bicycle to participate in the event.
Youth are invited to challenge themselves to see how many times they can ride around the course on their bike, with prizes awarded for most laps.
Complimentary State of Illinois bike trail maps and state program brochures will also be available.
Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the Rockford Rescue Mission and/or baby items to benefit the Pregnancy Care Center of Rockford.
Baby items must be new and in their original packaging.
Those who donate canned food or baby items will be entered into a drawing to win either a new kids' bicycle or gift basket.
If an attendee makes a cash donation to either organization, they will be given additional raffle tickets to increase chances of winning one of the prize drawings.
For more information, call Representative Sosnowski's office at 815-547-3436.