Jimmy Goodman hosts 2022 Illinois Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament

ROCKFORD - The 2022 Illinois Junior Olympic Boxing Tournament was hosted at Flinn Middle School over the weekend. The tournament packed the school's gym with boxers from 8 to 16 years old.
The event was organized by Patriots' Boxing Program coach Jimmy Goodman. Goodman says he's always looking to grow the sport he loves in Rockford.
"It's great bringing it to Rockford," Goodman said. "Keeping it here in the city and keeping boxing going in this town."
The event brought in over 150 boxers to compete in the tournament. Goodman credits the success of the event to his team.
"It took a whole team to make this happen," Goodman said. "All the coaches, family, friends. Everybody apart of the gym makes this thing happen."
The tournament featured over 30 matches on both days.