Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IceHogs sign six year old Samuel Escutia to one-day contract

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs have a new addition to their team for their Saturday home game against the Wolves. Six year old Samuel Escutia signed a one day contract Friday morning in front of the IceHogs players and coaches in their home locker room. 

Escutia's battled through countless surgeries and illnesses throughout his young life. Until this year, he had never spent a Christmas at his home. Despite everything thrown his way, he's never lost his infectious smile and positive attitude.

Escutia and Luke Philp

Escutia telling Luke Philp he's predicting he scores a goal tomorrow.

"The biggest thing we look for in players is guys with positivity," IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen said. "Guys that are resilient, that get through things in life." 

Sammy and Hammy

The IceHogs head coach went on to commend Escutia's strength through some challenging times. 

"You're tougher than all of us, to be here today and be able to present you with this contract to be apart of our group tomorrow, we are so excited to have you."

Escutia will drop the puck on Saturday for the IceHogs 4:00 P.M. home game against the Wolves. 

