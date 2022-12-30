IceHogs sign six year old Samuel Escutia to one-day contract

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs have a new addition to their team for their Saturday home game against the Wolves. Six year old Samuel Escutia signed a one day contract Friday morning in front of the IceHogs players and coaches in their home locker room.
Escutia's battled through countless surgeries and illnesses throughout his young life. Until this year, he had never spent a Christmas at his home. Despite everything thrown his way, he's never lost his infectious smile and positive attitude.
"The biggest thing we look for in players is guys with positivity," IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen said. "Guys that are resilient, that get through things in life."
The IceHogs head coach went on to commend Escutia's strength through some challenging times.
"You're tougher than all of us, to be here today and be able to present you with this contract to be apart of our group tomorrow, we are so excited to have you."
Escutia will drop the puck on Saturday for the IceHogs 4:00 P.M. home game against the Wolves.