Harlem girls bowling picks up Regional title

  Updated
LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Harlem bowling dominance continued on Saturday as the Huskies hosted a Regional at Forest Hills Lanes, and won as a team. Hononegah's Kyley Olson took the individual title.

TEAMS ADVANCING TO SECTIONALS:

1. Harlem

2. Freeport

3. Hononegah

4. East

INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO SECTIONALS:

1. Melanie Horn - Lutheran

2. Annemarie Ruzevich - Boylan

3. Akili Jones - Auburn

4. Alex Lieving - Jefferson

5. Fallon Perry - Jefferson

6. Alexis Aumann - Guilford

7. Hayleigh Williams - South Beloit

8. Valeria Walters - Belvidere North

9. Mia Quintero - Belvidere

10. LeAnn Severson - Guilford

