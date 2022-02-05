Harlem girls bowling picks up Regional title

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Harlem bowling dominance continued on Saturday as the Huskies hosted a Regional at Forest Hills Lanes, and won as a team. Hononegah's Kyley Olson took the individual title.
TEAMS ADVANCING TO SECTIONALS:
1. Harlem
2. Freeport
3. Hononegah
4. East
INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO SECTIONALS:
1. Melanie Horn - Lutheran
2. Annemarie Ruzevich - Boylan
3. Akili Jones - Auburn
4. Alex Lieving - Jefferson
5. Fallon Perry - Jefferson
6. Alexis Aumann - Guilford
7. Hayleigh Williams - South Beloit
8. Valeria Walters - Belvidere North
9. Mia Quintero - Belvidere
10. LeAnn Severson - Guilford