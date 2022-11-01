Fozzy's Skybox now open in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A new restaurant and bar has opened its doors in Loves Park.
Fozzy's Skybox will be operating inside the Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two.
The addition to the sports center will enhance the amateur sports facility and allow for new recreational services, tournaments, and new concession items during games.
There will also be four golf simulators customers can try out along with basketball, football, soccer, and carnival games.
The restaurant is located at 8800 E. Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park, Illinois.
Fore more information or to reserve a party time contact Nick Fosberg at (815) 509-8670