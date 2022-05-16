 Skip to main content
FHN Miles and Minutes Program turns exercise into cash for schools

  • Updated
By Nick Landi

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the days get longer and temperatures get warmer all you want to do is be outside. So take that time outside and turn it into cash for local schools! FHN once again is asking families across northwest Illinois to turn their warm-weather chores like golf, 5K runs, hikes, lawn mowing and even gardening into cash! 

The program starts May 30th and runs through August 28th. Individuals can start at any time throughout the summer and there is no charge to participate, anyone 12 years and older can participate, even student athletes can compete! 

Competition rules, how to register, and calculation of miles can all be found on FHNs website. There are multiple prize categories including

  • School system with the most average miles logged per participant

  • School system with the most miles total 

  • Sweepstakes drawings to win one of three cash prizes

    • Winners in the sweepstakes category will receive a prize of $300, $400, or $500 

Prizes will be awarded in the fall. Participants from any zip code can support any school system. Running totals will be displayed on the website and reported throughout the summer

School systems that FHN’s service include:

  • Aquin Schools

  • Chadwick-Milledgeville

  • Dakota School District

  • Durand School District

  • East Dubuque School District

  • Eastland School District

  • Forrestville Valley School District

  • Galena School District

  • Immanuel Lutheran School District

  • Lena-Winslow School District

  • Orangeville School District

  • Pearl City School District

  • Pecatonica School District

  • River Ridge School District

  • Scales Mound School District

  • Stockton School District

  • Tri-County Christian School

  • Warren School District

  • West Carroll School District

  • Freeport School District

