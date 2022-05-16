FHN Miles and Minutes Program turns exercise into cash for schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the days get longer and temperatures get warmer all you want to do is be outside. So take that time outside and turn it into cash for local schools! FHN once again is asking families across northwest Illinois to turn their warm-weather chores like golf, 5K runs, hikes, lawn mowing and even gardening into cash!
The program starts May 30th and runs through August 28th. Individuals can start at any time throughout the summer and there is no charge to participate, anyone 12 years and older can participate, even student athletes can compete!
Competition rules, how to register, and calculation of miles can all be found on FHNs website. There are multiple prize categories including
School system with the most average miles logged per participant
School system with the most miles total
Sweepstakes drawings to win one of three cash prizes
Winners in the sweepstakes category will receive a prize of $300, $400, or $500
Prizes will be awarded in the fall. Participants from any zip code can support any school system. Running totals will be displayed on the website and reported throughout the summer
School systems that FHN’s service include:
Aquin Schools
Chadwick-Milledgeville
Dakota School District
Durand School District
East Dubuque School District
Eastland School District
Forrestville Valley School District
Galena School District
Immanuel Lutheran School District
Lena-Winslow School District
Orangeville School District
Pearl City School District
Pecatonica School District
River Ridge School District
Scales Mound School District
Stockton School District
Tri-County Christian School
Warren School District
West Carroll School District
Freeport School District