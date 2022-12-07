Boylan and Guilford Basketball stay undefeated in conference play, Rockford Lutheran wins in Peoria

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The last four remaining undefeated teams in the NIC-10 faced off on Wednesday night.
The Boylan Titans stayed undefeated after holding off a late Auburn Knight comeback for a 67-61 win.
The Harlem Huskies hosted Guilford in the other battle of unbeaten squads. The Huskies tried to hang with the Vikings but were down four starters and Guilford took advantage for a 67-49 win.
Over in the Big Northern Conference, the Crusaders made the trip to Peoria and beat Notre Dame 63-49 to move to 6-2 on the year.