Boylan and Guilford Basketball stay undefeated in conference play, Rockford Lutheran wins in Peoria

  • Updated
  • 0

The NIC-10 saw a battle of 4 unbeaten teams on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The last four remaining undefeated teams in the NIC-10 faced off on Wednesday night. 

The Boylan Titans stayed undefeated after holding off a late Auburn Knight comeback for a 67-61 win.

The Harlem Huskies hosted Guilford in the other battle of unbeaten squads. The Huskies tried to hang with the Vikings but were down four starters and Guilford took advantage for a 67-49 win.

Over in the Big Northern Conference, the Crusaders made the trip to Peoria and beat Notre Dame 63-49 to move to 6-2 on the year. 

