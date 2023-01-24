BMO Center To Host Figure Skating Competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships began Tuesday at the BMO Center in Downtown Rockford.
Over 190 teams are expected to participate in the competition.
You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster or the BMO Center Box Office. To attend the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday competition, tickets will be $20. Tickets for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will cost $35.
The junior and collegiate events of the competition will be streamed on Peacock. The other events can be watched on the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone website.
The winners of the competition go to the 2023 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.
The event will continue at the BMO Harris Bank Center through Sunday.