Athlete of the Week - Abi Schlueter

DAKOTA (WREX) - Abi Schlueter brings a competitive drive to the volleyball court. In her senior season, she wants her team to feed off that energy.
"I'm super competitive. I hate to lose and I feel like my teammates know that from and they get super pumped," Schlueter said. "I get super pumped for them and we just push each other every day."
While her play helps lead the team, she wants to be a vocal leader with her Dakota teammates too.
"I'm definitely a leader, but not so much on the vocal side yet. This year I've been really trying to help with calling out shots for my teammates and telling them what we can do to be better. This year especially, it made me realize I'm going off to college and these girls on the team mean the most to me. I want to give them the best version of myself too."
She'll bring the best version of herself to the University of Memphis next season. Schlueter says the care of the coaching staff was one of the biggest selling points.
"The coaching staff is the best I've ever talked to. They want the best for everyone and they're heart to heart with everyone. I know they're going to want some big things from me and I'm really excited to see what they have."
Before she heads to Memphis, she's focused on making this a senior season to remember.
"I grew up with them, all of them have a special place in my heart. I think this year especially we've all gotten much closer as seniors. Our quote this year is 'All in, all together' for our last year. We all wanted something very memorable."
Schlueter and Dakota are currently 7-2 on the young season.