47th Indmar Marine Engines Show Ski National Championships held this weekend

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The 47th Indmar Marine Engines Show Ski National Championships will be held Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 at Shorewood Park.
The event is presented by Visit Central Florida and hosted by the Ski Broncs Water Show Team.
14 teams will be competing for best show in the nation along with nearly 100 individual skiers competing in specialized events.
The national tournament is projected to bring $840,000 in economic impact and 1,600 booked hotel rooms in the Rockford region.
“The Ski Broncs are long standing, valued partners of the RACVB team. We are honored to be supporting their efforts as they work to ensure this is a successful – and fun – championship event,” said John Groh president/CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“This is a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience and to have a production such as this hosted in our destination is remarkable. All our best to the competitors and fans this weekend - we are glad you are here.”
Show skiing combines elements of all water ski disciplines and typically features acts choreographed to music and built around a theme.
In competitive show skiing, each club has one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis.
Judges score the acts by awarding points based on difficulty, flow, execution, and crowd engagement.
"It’s a privilege and great honor to have the opportunity to host the Indmar Marine Engines Show Ski National Championships in our region. Some of the best water skiers in the world will be here this weekend competing on our beautiful Rock River and it will be a spectacular show for people to enjoy,” said Steve King, vice president of the Ski Broncs.
“We bring in several teams from across the country and are delighted to welcome these visitors to also experience all there is to see and do in our community.”
Admission to the event is free (with a suggested parking donation of $5.)
Grilled food, food trucks, and a beer garden will be on-site for spectators.
The river will be regulated during the competition, so attendees are asked to travel by land to the event.
Show Ski National Championships Schedule:
Friday, August 12, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Individual Competition (Swivel, Swivel Pairs, Doubles, Team Jump, Freestyle Jump)
Saturday, August 13, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Team Competition (8 teams with several top contenders in the morning. Ski Broncs perform last at approximately 5:30 p.m.)
Sunday, August 14, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Team Competition (6 teams competing)
- 5:00 p.m. is the Awards ceremony