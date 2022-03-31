Local foundation hosts Transgender Day of Visibility

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Liam Foundation hosted their annual Transgender Day Of Visibility event on Thursday.
The event recognizes the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender community.
The group spent time sharing stories of community members that raise awareness, inspire, and educate others on the discrimination and issues transgender and non-binary people still face.
According to a volunteer at the event, its important to keep the topics about the LGBTQ community going year round.
"I think its very important to have because of course June is pride month and then the thing is the LGBTQ community and trans people exist throughout the year not just pride month and its important to discuss topics of the LGBTQ community year round not just in June when everyone talks about it," Alastor Naruz said.
The foundation is offering monthly support groups hosted at their office located at 124 N. Water St. in Rockford.
For more information head to TheLiamFoundation.Org