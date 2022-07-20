Rockford Fire Department at City Market Friday, June 22

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department (RFD) will visit Rockford City Market not only for kids but, adults too on Friday.
The RFD will be there to teach residents more about what firefighters and paramedics do every day.
"Its a wholistic approach so people of all ages can come down and learn a little bit about the fire department," said Bo Chaney, Rockford Fire Recruiter.
There will be a firetruck, interactive activities and recruiters.
This is the first time the department will have a booth and bring their equipment to interact with the community at City Market.
"And that's a big part of what we do, we try to prevent fires and prevent EMS calls and just interact with our community in positive ways like this, so this is something we do very frequently and we are glad to do it. And we look forward to the next one too," said Matthew Knott, Division Chief Rockford Fire Department.
Recruitment season is every two years in the fire department so with 2023 around the corner, recruitment will be in full swing at the market.
"Recruitment is coming up. February 2023 is our test so I'll be down there trying to recruit people," said Chaney.
The RFD has a variety of events throughout the year to educate residents of all ages.
"Obviously a lot of our education efforts are focused on children, with fire safety tips but, injury prevention, car seat safety checks, there's just a full spectrum of things that we do and again its a way to reduce injuries in our community and help keep our community safer," said Knott.