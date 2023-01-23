 Skip to main content
Inmate found unresponsive at the Winnebago County Jail

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Winnebago County Sheriff's Department an inmate was found over the weekend unresponsive.

On Sunday, Winnebago County Correctional Officers found a female inmate unresponsive in the jail. Correctional Officers and medical staff immediately started life-saving measures. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

This incident is being investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force. Any further updates will be referred to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.

