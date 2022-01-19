Freeport names interim fire chief, looking to permanently fill the position

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport has named an interim fire chief while it looks to permanently fill the position following the recent passing of Chief Brad Liggett.
Scott Stykel, a veteran of 24 years at the Freeport Fire Department, was approved and sworn in as the Interim Fire Chief. Stykel will lead the fire department until a replacement is approved.
The Council also authorized City Manager Randy Bukas to seek any internal candidates from the department for a period of 10 days. It was agreed that, pending any internal candidate applications, the Council authorized the City to enter into a contract with GovHR to conduct a national search for a new fire chief.
GovHR previously conducted a search for a Freeport Fire Chief vacancy, which resulted in the hire of Brad Liggett.
Liggett joined the Freeport Fire Department in 2019 after a 30-year-long career with the Beloit Fire Department with the last 16 years as Beloit’s Fire Chief.