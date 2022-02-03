Death investigation underway at Rock County Jail after inmate dies

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Rock County Jail died.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says jail staff was notified of an inmate needing medical attention on Jan. 30th. Officers responded to the section and found an inmate hanging in his cell.
First responders started performing life saving measures and were able to regain a pulse, the sheriff's office says. The inmate was taken to Mercyhealth hospital in critical condition where he died on Thursday, according to authorities.
The inmate, a man from Evansville, Wisconsin, was housed in the cell by himself, authorities say. Authorities say he was taken into custody on Jan. 29 on his 7th OWI offense.
The inmate's name has not been released.