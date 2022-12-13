Belvidere fire results in a total loss of detached home garage, car

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Fire responded the Tuesday morning to calls of a garage fire that wiped out both a car and a home's detached garage.
On December 13 around 9:40 a.m., the Belvidere Fire Department responded to calls of a possible garage fire in the 400 block of King Street.
Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved detached garage fire.
There was also a car in the driveway and the left side of the house was actively on fire.
Crews had the fire under control within five minutes.
No firefighters out of the 18 deployed were injured.
One of the residents was checked out by Lifeline Ambulance but not transported.
Damage is estimated at $40,000 and the home is still able to be occupied by its residents.
Garage and car were a total loss.