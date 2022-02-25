 Skip to main content
New childcare center to open in Oregon

OREGON (WREX) — Parents will have another option for daycare services in the Oregon region. 

Little Explorer’s Learning Adventure center is expecting to open in March. The learning center is located at the former First Presbyterian Church of Oregon located at 200 South 5th Street.  

The day care will serve kids 6 weeks through 12 years of age. Plans are underway for an afterschool program for this summer. 

The director and owner ran her own home day care for 10 years. She shares why this center is so meaningful to her. 

“To see everyone's reaction. The kids’ first days I mean it would be fun to see the kids coming from my own home daycare that's all they’ve been used to, so it'll be interesting to see all of that play,” Jodi Heureman.  

She says she hopes to make the community proud and involve them as much as possible. 

