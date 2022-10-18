Click here to donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief

After seeing the devastation brought on by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the American Red Cross stepped in to deploy volunteers, offer resources, and provide shelter to those impacted by the storms.
On October 18, 13 WREX is partnering with the American Red Cross to aid their efforts through a Disaster Relief Telethon.
The telethon runs from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both on-air and online.
There are three ways to contribute:
- Text I-A-N to 90999 to donate $10
- Call 833-319-4483
- Donate on the American Red Cross Website through the Stateline Cares program