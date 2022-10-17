American Red Cross Volunteer Highlights

Since joining the Red Cross, Harold Cubillo has been instrumental in leading the response to disasters in his Northwest Illinois chapter and answering the call for help across the state and country when needed.
In 2018, Cubillo deployed to Saipan to join relief efforts for Super Typhoon Yutu.
Since Hurricane Ian, Cubillo has helped organize and lead Disaster Action Team boot camps in Northwest Illinois which prepares volunteers to respond to disasters and help our communities.
Brian McDaniel, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley, just returned from Florida with another volunteer, Chuck Massaro.
They both drove a Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle and distributed hot meals to affected residents on a daily basis.
Brian also drove an ERV from Chicago area to Louisiana last year to help after Hurricane Ida.
He provided food and support to impacted communities.