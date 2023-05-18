Bus routes impacted by alpine road construction

ROCKFORD -- Local bus routes are being impacted by the Alpine and U.S 20 road construction that began this week.
Two routes, bus 20, which drives along Alpine and Harrison and bus 12, towards Charles Street is causing transportation issue for some of their passengers.
One passenger, Tyesha Boswell, who rides bus 12 to Charles Street says, due to construction traveling makes it hard to do basic tasks like grocery shop and support her mother.
"It's harder already because we don't have regular transportation and I can't afford an Uber to get to my mom's house," she explains.
"All my grocery shopping, doctors and medications that I need are on the opposite side of town, so now I have to get another bus and then walk the rest of the way."
Orlando Toatley, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Rockford Mass Transit District says they are working closely with the city of Rockford to make sure riders are travel in a timely manner.
"typically we work with the city and those different entities to make sure that if there is a detour we let people know, because we know that it is very important to ride that bus whether its going to the grocery store, to work or leisure we know that it is important for them to get there on time so make sure that we communicate to them and make sure that they have open communication to us.
R-M-T-D says an app to help riders track buses will be launched soon.