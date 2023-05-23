Better Business Bureau: Mega concert line-ups set the perfect stage for scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Taylor Swift and her mega concert lineup sets the perfect stage for scams. Fans have been left scrambling for seats and paying big bucks up front.
The Better Business Bureau reports that the BBB Scamtracker is lighting up with dozens of complaints from consumers losing their money, including Chicago, where Swift is playing.
“There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers, and unfortunately, there are plenty of scammers and rip-offs,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB.
One report from Oak Lawn, Illinois describes a victim of a ticket scam alleging they lost $350 on a Craigslist transaction. The victim says,
"I reached out to the person inquiring about tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras tour on 6/3/23 in Chicago that they were supposedly selling. They were quick to reply to my texts until I sent them the money for the ticket. After I sent them the money, they stopped replying to my texts and never sent me the ticket through Ticketmaster."
Major events like Taylor Swift concerts and the Lollapalooza festival provide con artists plenty of opportunities to steal fans' money, identity, tickets, and fun.
Horton adds, “One of the first things to do in advance is to be on the lookout for fake websites, tickets, and merchandise. You don’t want to show up at the gate after waiting months and paying hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, only to find out your ticket is fake.
“In the era of primarily electronic exchanges,” notes Horton, “tickets and QR codes for entry may never be detected as fakes until you’re left standing at the gate. Not only do scammers take money from consumers, but they also are taking money from legitimate businesses.”
The Better Business Bureau provides tips for concert and sports fans to reduce risk of money loss and identity theft:
- Buy tickets at the box office or from the venue's official site. Be careful because sometimes imitation sites can appear first in internet searches.
- Only deal with secure websites that begin with "HTTPS" and have a "lock" symbol in the address bar.
- Fake websites will offer tickets at low prices to trick people into entering their credit card information. From there, scammers can take your money and use your credit card to purchase big-ticket items.
- Counterfeit-forwarded electronic tickets with forged barcodes may look very professional with a copy and pasted logo of the actual ticket company... but you will be denied access when you arrive at the gate.
- Fraudsters also use the tactic of copy and pasting an actual electronic ticket and then selling it to many purchasers.
- When buying tickets on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other free online listing site, use extra caution.
- Use payment methods that come with protection, like a credit card. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are money lost if the tickets are fake
- Know a ticket reseller's refund policy. One purchase tickets from a reseller that provides details about the transaction terms. Know what you're in or if an event cancels or changes date
- Be aware of high transaction fees on the final page of your purchase. Many low-rated ticket sellers will collect all of your information before indicating high fees on the last step
- When it comes to official merchandise, only buy it at the concert venue
- Unlicensed and unofficial clothing merchandise is often made from cheap materials that shrink and run colors in the wash.