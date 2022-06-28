Illinois State Fire Marshall: 'leave fireworks to the professionals'

SPRINGFIELD -- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall (OSFM) encourages residents to leave fireworks to the professionals.
Every year across Illinois, accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs, and deaths occur due to the use of fireworks.
“Home fireworks use around the 4th of July holiday are a dangerous tradition that leads to injuries that are preventable by simply leaving fireworks to the professionals,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.
“It’s important to check with your local community to see what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to novelty items such as sparklers, snappers, and poppers.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to local fire departments in the U.S. during 2018.
Of these, 5 civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million indirect property damage were caused in the United States.
In addition to fireworks, novelties like sparklers, snappers, and poppers are very dangerous.
Sparklers can burn in excess of 1,200 degrees, which is hot enough to melt many metals and account for the greatest number of fireworks injuries, often in the youngest victims.
During July 2021, 60 hospitals and medical facilities reported a total of 202 fireworks-related injuries.
57% of injuries occurred to people over 22 years old.
29% of injuries occurred to children 11 to 16 years old.
More than 50% of injuries involved hands, followed by injuries to the head/face and eyes.
Second degree burns were the leading kind of injury.