'Symbol!' waterfront art piece focus of spring cleaning for Rockford Park District

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens Symbol! spring cleaning

ROCKFORD — On April 26, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens posted on Facebook about spring cleaning the outdoor art piece, "Symbol!"

The post says, "Every ten years this local icon gets a fresh coat of specially-mixed paint. 'Liberman Red' paint is named for the sculptor of the piece, Alexander Liberman, who used this color in many of his sculptures."

To learn more about "Symbol!" and the rest of the sculptures on the waterfront, take the mobile tour or join the Rockford Park District for free guided sculpture walks this summer and fall.

