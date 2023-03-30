What to look out for in RPS 205 Sub-District D election

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soon, RPS 205 school board candidates, will be elected on April 4th, as a part of the greater consolidated elections. One race specifically, Sub-District D candidates, share their plans that can change in the area's children's schools.
Jude Makulec, who has served as the school board member for Sub-District D unopposed for 14 years, and the school board president for two years, wants to implement adaptive learning, and raise literacy levels.
"There is a group of people who are going off to college; certainly they would want a little different pathway, to prepare for college, than our students who are going off to [a] career," Makulec said.
"To expect the same level of classwork for both, is something that we need to take a look at. Does everybody need P.E. everyday of their high school career? Are the electives that we're offering the right electives?"
The opposing candidate, and first opponent in Sub-District D since 2009, Nicole Bennett, plans to place her efforts toward emotional and social needs of the students.
"I think that social emotional piece and the academic achievement go hand in hand. If a student is off track, let's say in second grade, because there's something going on, if we don't address that, that will just be year after year after year that that child is going to experience difficulties," Bennett said.
"We want to make sure that we are focusing on that, [during] early entry into our schools, and keeping that student on track all the way into middle school, continuing them to be on track to enter our high school."
Makulec, after her 14 year seat, believes her continuous research and unique approach, helps her to ask difficult questions, especially when it comes to bringing changes to literacy, graduation rate, and adaptive learning.
"I spend a lot of time making sure I'm prepared for meetings, and unless you're prepared, you don't know which questions to ask," Makulec said.
"I also think you don't know which questions to ask, if you don't have the history of being with the district and seeing what's worked and what's not worked."
Bennett wants to strengthen the districts ties with the communities, on all levels, to learn the needs, specifically of sub-district D.
"I think it would be a really good idea to [hold] a listening session. So really getting people's perspective," Bennett said.
"People who are impacted by decisions of the school board, people who attend the school buildings, people who work inside the school buildings...really mak[ing] sure that their voices are heard. So surveys are different ways that we could be able to get their perspectives because each sub district is so different."
Both candidates, are on the ballots for the April 4th consolidated elections. Schools inside Sub-District D include, Carlson and Spring Creek Elementary Schools, Eisenhower Middle School, Guildford High School, and special programming at Maria Montessori.