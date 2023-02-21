Weather professionals share how to prepare for incoming ice storm

With the first ice storm the Stateline has seen in several years, expecting a tenth to half an inch of ice, professionals share how exactly to be safe while the freezing rain begins.
The National Weather Service urges drivers not to travel, but if you do have to drive in these conditions, make sure to double your travel time and following distance.
"Don't be afraid to drive under the speed limit, don't be intimidated by other drivers. Know that there is a very real chance that the roads can be slippery," Meteorologist Kevin Doom of Chicago's National Weather Service said.
"Ice can really catch you off guard like snow, a lot of times you can't see it."
Some items to have prepared in your car in case of an emergency include, A first aid Kit, an emergency kit, jumper cables, water, warm blankets and a flashlight.
"If roads are in really treacherous condition, it can be a good to make sure you have plenty of gas in your car so you can stay warm and your battery is in full charge on your cell phones so you can call for help," Doom said.
Schools also prepare for storms like this.
"It takes our transportation about an hour to get through all their bus routes [and] we have to be mindful of that," Superintendent for Dakota Community School District, Jason Grey said.
"We also want to make sure that our staff, including bus drivers and our transportation department have enough [time] to get home safely before a storm would hit."
Superintendents across the Stateline communicate with each other before deciding on canceling school or having an early dismissal.
"Safety is our biggest concern. It's not an easy decision to make when closing school. It affects a lot of people, a lot of workers, students and parents," Grey said.
The number one piece of advice from the National Weather Service is to not travel if not necessary.
Frozen roads are invisible to the naked eye and is more dangerous than it may seem.
"Just stay off the roads if you can and only travel if absolutely necessary," Doom said.