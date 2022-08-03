'Stuff The Bus' school supply drive major success

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — "Stuff the Bus" is now underway and accepting your school supply donations!

13 WREX, along with our partners Martin Exteriors Roofing & Siding, Pepsi and U.S. Cellular, are hosting our annual "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drive that will benefit the region's students!

We will broadcast live and collect school supplies Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be the 8th "Stuff the Bus" school drive held by 13 WREX.

You can drop your donations off at the Goodwill located at 8010 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park from 8am to 6pm.

Cash donations are also accepted!

The donations will then be evenly distributed to schools in Rockford, Machesney Park, and Belvidere.

Items needed:

Antibacterial Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

#2 Pencils

Pens (red, blue and black)

Colored Pencils

Glue Sticks

Bottles of Glue

Scissors

2-Pocket Folders

Crayons

Pink Pearl Erasers

Highlighters

Permanent Makers

Washable Markers

Rulers

1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

Pencil Boxes

Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper

3×5 Index Cards

1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders

Subject Dividers

Backpacks

Teacher/Classroom Wish List:

Kleenex

Baby Wipes

Ziploc Sandwich and Gallon Size Bags

Dry Erase Markers

