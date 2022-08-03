 Skip to main content
'Stuff The Bus' school supply drive major success

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — "Stuff the Bus" is now underway and accepting your school supply donations!

13 WREX, along with our partners Martin Exteriors Roofing & Siding, Pepsi and U.S. Cellular, are hosting our annual "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drive that will benefit the region's students!

Stuff The Bus 2022

We will broadcast live and collect school supplies Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

This will be the 8th "Stuff the Bus" school drive held by 13 WREX.

You can drop your donations off at the Goodwill located at 8010 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park from 8am to 6pm.

Cash donations are also accepted!

The donations will then be evenly distributed to schools in Rockford, Machesney Park, and Belvidere.

Items needed:

  • Antibacterial Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • #2 Pencils
  • Pens (red, blue and black)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Glue Sticks
  • Bottles of Glue
  • Scissors
  • 2-Pocket Folders
  • Crayons
  • Pink Pearl Erasers
  • Highlighters
  • Permanent Makers
  • Washable Markers
  • Rulers
  • 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks
  • Composition Notebooks
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper
  • 3×5 Index Cards
  • 1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders
  • Subject Dividers
  • Backpacks

Teacher/Classroom Wish List:

  • Kleenex
  • Baby Wipes
  • Ziploc Sandwich and Gallon Size Bags
  • Dry Erase Markers

Many thanks to our media partners:

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

