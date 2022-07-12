School District of Beloit releases letter to families regarding Superintendent search

BELOIT -- This morning, the School District of Beloit released an update to families regarding the Board of Education's search for a Superintendent.
While the search begins, the Board has asked Theresa Morateck, Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Equity, to step in as Superintendent Designee.
As the selection process evolves, there is a dedicated webpage to display updates.
If there are specific questions regarding the Superintendent Search, the public is invited to email boardofeducation@sdb.k12.wi.us to reach the entire Board.
The text of the letter is as follows:
Hello School District of Beloit Families,
I am reaching out to you to share an update regarding the Board of Education’s search for a superintendent. As we move through this process, your feedback and input will be solicited through focus groups and community forums. Your perspective is very important to us. The Board of Education is committed to keeping you informed and engaged in this process of hiring a superintendent for our District.
While our search for a superintendent begins, we have asked Theresa Morateck, Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Equity, to step in as our Superintendent Designee. We are confident in her leadership abilities and acknowledge her dedication to continuing to work collaboratively with District staff and the Board of Education during this time. The work and progress that has been initiated over the last two years will continue to move forward.
We plan to have an interim superintendent on board by the beginning of August. This person will guide and lead our District through the remainder of the summer and help us to get the new school year started well, working with District staff and our Board, until a superintendent is selected. The goal is to have a superintendent in place by October. However, we will take our time to do this work well. We are searching for the best candidate to lead and grow our District with the academic, social and emotional success of each and every student as a priority.
Transparency, student, family, and community participation, stakeholder input, and a selection process that is outlined and shared along the way are our priorities as we search for a superintendent. Please check out the Superintendent Search webpage or the Superintendent Search button on our app. As our search progresses, updates to this webpage and our app will be made.
If you have any specific questions regarding the superintendent search, you can email boardofeducation@sdb.k12.wi.us to reach all Board members.
Thank you for your continued support of your child(ren)’s education and the School District of Beloit.
Sincerely,
Sean A. Leavy
President, Board of Education
School District of Beloit