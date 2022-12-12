Rockford Public School District 205 and Rockford University partner for education pathway program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public School District and Rockford University have partnered for an Education Pathway program.
The program begins in middle school and continues until graduation from high school. Students enrolled in the program can be apart of the college degree program through Rockford University.
The hope is for students to return to RPS 205 and start a career as a teacher within the school district. Graduates from the program can then participate in the graduate program at RU.
Those that are still interested in this program can go to an information meeting to learn more.
Dec. 13th East High School, Auditorium. 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14th Auburn High School, Library 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.