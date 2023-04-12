Rockford East High School students react to shooter hoax

ROCKFORD — After the shooting hoax at Rockford's East High School on Wednesday morning, 13 WREX spoke with students at East High School today regarding their reactions to the situation.
Students were in the middle of PSAT and SAT College Entrance Exams when the school suddenly went into lockdown.
"We were just filling out bubbles and then my teacher... we all heard something because we had all of the windows open on the third floor and we had heard speeding and cop cars, sirens, so we all went to the window," La'Brea Rainey, an East High School student, said.
Another student, Ken'Nnisa Brown, shared what the scene was like inside the building.
"They had put it over the intercom that we was going on lockdown but they said it was a hard lockdown so after that, as soon as he said that we started seeing the police, the police car, rushing inside the school, police rushing inside the school. after that we was just sitting there for an hour on lockdown," said Brown.
To student Lee Mundt, the situation felt surreal knowing that something like this could happen in her school.
"Naturally, I was in panic mode, " Mundt said. "It was really scary because instances like this happen all the time and you hear about it and you're never like, "Oh, this might happen to me."
Emotions were high today as one student feared the potential outcomes.
"Knowing that there was a shooter in the school and somebody could have gotten shot, a student could have gotten hurt, lost their child, it was terrifying because we didn't prepare for this," said student Ashariye Compton.
Another students shared how grateful they were that everyone was safe once the lockdown was lifted and they were able to exit the building.
"I feel relief. I feel more safe now," said student Preston Wiverdi. "I got scared 'cause I thought something happened. I got scared for my life. I thought I was going to die today."