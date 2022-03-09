Rockford Christian student's test score puts him among smartest in the world

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kids are our future.
We all look ahead to the next generation to see the young minds growing in our community.
One conversation with Connor Magnuson provides some relief that we are in good hands.
Magnuson is a sophomore at Rockford Christian Schools and truly enjoys being a Royal Lion.
"I do like school a lot. My favorite subject is math, second is science and I like to do all the extracurriculars," Magnuson said.
Math team, band and robotics highlight the long list of activities this 16-year-old balances along with his classwork.
Magnuson's dedication is immediately noticed and admired by his teachers.
"Connor is a diligent young man who is dedicated to his work but also very gracious. He is one who strives to do very well," Rockford Christian Spanish teacher Jennifer Tartaglia said.
The latest example of Magnuson's drive can be seen in his recent test results for the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles exam.
He saw it as a great way to learn more about something he loves.
"I took it because I've always loved computers and I hoped that I could earn some college credit with that exam," Magnuson said.
When the test came along, Magnuson felt confident he did well, as did all his teachers, but the results that came in went well beyond the already high expectations.
"It wasn't until months later. He said 'by the way, did you know I got everything right,'" Tartaglia said.
Magnuson received a letter from head of the Advanced Placement program congratulating him on his test score.
He received a five, which is the highest score to get on an AP test, but this was a little different.
Magnuson earned a perfect five, getting every point possible on the test.
For perspective, only 335 people worldwide got a perfect score this year, putting Magnuson in the top 0.29% of all students around the globe.
It was news Magnuson certainly didn't expect.
"I didn't even know they told you that. I was always told they just gave you a number between 1-5 I didn't know they'd actually tell you but I was certainly happy," Magnuson said.
"I have to credit Rockford Christian and the class and the teacher and all that prepared me to take that exam or else there's no way I'd be able to do that."
A perfect score helping keep Magnuson on the path toward his ultimate goal.
To find out what it is, simply look toward the skies.
"My dream job would be a software engineer at SpaceX," Magnuson said.
"I love the space program and SpaceX launches and what they're doing for humanity."
