Oregon Teacher Receives Funding For School Supplies

OREGON (WREX) — A teacher in the Oregon School District received an award to purchase classroom materials for students.
The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation awarded Justine Davis the "Excellence in Education Grant." Davis is Oregon Elementary School's music teacher who has been teaching for nine years at the school.
The foundation awards over $36,500 in grant money to several schools across the state to help teachers purchase school materials.
Davis is the first teacher at the elementary school to receive the grant. She plans to use the grant money to purchase quality sets of classroom headphones so her students can participate in music listening actives.
“Since COVID, Chromebooks in the classroom have exploded in our district,” said Justine Davis. “I work to incorporate fun and engaging ways to use the students’ computers in music class, but music can be a noisy subject. Having proper headphones for each student ensures that students can explore music websites in a safe environment without distracting others.”