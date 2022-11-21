Oregon kindergarten classes canceled Monday due to staff sickness

OREGON — All kindergarten classes in Oregon, Illinois are cancelled on Monday, November 21 because too many teachers are out sick.
On Sunday, November 20 at 4:36 p.m., Oregon Community Unit School District 220 posted on their Facebook page:
"Due to staffing issues, all Oregon Elementary Junior Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes are CANCELLED for Monday, November 21, All other grade levels will be in session at this time. Thank you for your flexibility."
At 5:29 p.m. the same evening, another Facebook post went up:
"OSUSD Families, We wanted to touch base with you regarding the illness that is going on through our buildings. On Friday we had 35 students who were sent home with what seems to be a stomach flu from the elementary. We did reach out to the health department on Friday, and they shared that schools across the county were facing similar issues. It appears that the illness is a rotavirus (stomach flu) which is highly contagious. This bug has hit our staff as well which has led to staffing shortages.
While we regularly sanitize our buildings using our Clorox360 machines, our custodial staff came in this weekend and disinfected the building.
I apologize for not communicating with you earlier, please know we are doing everything we can to keep your students healthy.
If you have any questions, please contact me at tmahoney@ocusd.net.
Dr. Mahoney
Superintendent"
According to the CDC, Ogle County is currently at a Medium COVID-19 community level.
If you or your child is at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.