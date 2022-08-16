 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Orangeville school district pushes first day of school to August 19 after boil order

  • Updated
  • 0
Orangeville School

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — On the Orangeville Community Unit School District #203 website, an article was posted regarding the first day of school.

The notice read:

"We spoke to the Stephenson County Health Department this afternoon, and due to the boil order in the Village of Orangeville, we are not able to use the water in any way for the next two days.

This means we would not be able to wash our dishes or utensils, wash our hands, or use the drinking fountains.

We are not equipped to serve our students and keep them safe in short order under these conditions.

Therefore, school is cancelled on Wednesday & Thursday, August 17 & 18th.

This will move the first day of school for K-12 on Friday, Aug. 19th, and the first day of school for PK to Monday, Aug. 22nd, 2022.

We WILL, however, still be hosting our Meet the Teacher/Open House tonight from 5-7 pm. Can't wait to see you!"

