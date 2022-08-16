Orangeville school district pushes first day of school to August 19 after boil order

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — On the Orangeville Community Unit School District #203 website, an article was posted regarding the first day of school.
The notice read:
"We spoke to the Stephenson County Health Department this afternoon, and due to the boil order in the Village of Orangeville, we are not able to use the water in any way for the next two days.
This means we would not be able to wash our dishes or utensils, wash our hands, or use the drinking fountains.
We are not equipped to serve our students and keep them safe in short order under these conditions.
Therefore, school is cancelled on Wednesday & Thursday, August 17 & 18th.
This will move the first day of school for K-12 on Friday, Aug. 19th, and the first day of school for PK to Monday, Aug. 22nd, 2022.
We WILL, however, still be hosting our Meet the Teacher/Open House tonight from 5-7 pm. Can't wait to see you!"