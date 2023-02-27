Inspiring 815: Freeport Teacher Instills Hope

FREEPORT (WREX) - To many he goes by Mr. C! This week’s Inspiring 815 is a special education teacher from Jones-Farrar out of the Freeport School District and just recently he won the Illinois’ Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year.
Despite adversity in his own life, this teacher instills hope to make sure his own students overcome their own challenges.
“I was actually a product of trauma from poverty,” said Eugene very bluntly when he spoke about his impoverished childhood.
Eugene Calignacion grew up in the Philippines, in the poor City of Dumaguete. He used kerosene lamps to light up his home and used a grocery bag as his bookbag.
“When my peers were eating snacks during recess, I'll just have to stare at them or pretend that I’m busy so nobody will ask me when I'm not eating,” explains Calignacion on having the ability to mask his pain and tribulations.
Eugene’s childhood was plagued with dark memories from a hearing-impaired father that never received therapy or any kind of intervention, which only grew into an insecurity that he would displace onto his kids.
Calignacion recalls, “...my dad getting drunk, then chasing us with knives or whatever trying to kill us.”
Its was Eugene’s 2nd grade teacher, Corazon Pinheiro who helped him find his light through his tumultuous upbringing.
“That voice will always remind me my faith and my belief in myself and my ability is always bigger than the challenges I’m facing through,” recalls Eugene of those sweet words that to this day still resonate with him.
A supportive mother helped him through high school and pushed him to follow education.
It was her own frustrations of becoming a school teacher, that she subconsciously would push that onto her son.
“I believe that education is transformational. Education is the only one thing you give to a person that can't be taken away from that person,” describes Eugene on the power of education.
Calignacion would go on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education, struggling through college with no money and only one uniform shirt to last him throughout his schooling.
For 20 years Eugene worked for the Philippines school system, working in the public and private school system before becoming the Assistant Dean of Education at the university level.
In 2016, as part of the Peoria teacher exchange program he made it to the U.S.A. in hopes to gain more knowledge in the field of education so he could take back to his home county.
Seven short years later he becomes Illinois' 2023 Northwest Teacher of the Year.
“Weeks after this I may forget the awards that were bestowed onto me but not forgetting heart of being a public service,” explains Eugene about the noble profession of teaching as a service to the community.
Eugene dreams to inspire his kids the same way his 2nd grade teacher did for him.
“To be one voice in their hear who will remind them that this is just a challenge, your aspiration is bigger than your challenges, I want to be that one voice,” says a joyous Mr. Caligancion as he talks about inspiring his own kids.
He continues to advocate for his kids, hoping to forever impact their lives.
“My special Ed [Education] kids may be different in your eyes but they are not less so you don't tell me what I am doing here because I’m helping them. I’m telling them that they are smart they can make a difference into their lives and live of the people around them,” says an inspiring Mr. Calignacion.
After his exchange program, Eugene never made it back to the Philippines but he continues to give back to his home country.
On his free time, he virtually teaches graduate students in education and consults with school officials on how to better their own programs back home with all the knowledge Eugene has gained.
Once again congratulations to Mr. Eugene Calignacion on all his accolades.