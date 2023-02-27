Inspiring 815: Freeport Teacher Instills Hope

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Rock, Green and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 1.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   1.54  4 am 2/27   7.5  7.7  6.3  4.8

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        1.9   7 am 2/21         0.30       7.80  6 am 3/01


&&

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.
At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.
At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are inundated in
north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.
At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along Edgemere
Terrace near Roscoe.
At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Inspiring 815: Freeport Teacher Instills Hope

  • Updated
  • 0
Mr. Eugene Calignacion 2023 Illinois Northwest Teacher of the Year

FREEPORT (WREX) - To many he goes by Mr. C! This week’s Inspiring 815 is a special education teacher from Jones-Farrar out of the Freeport School District and just recently he won the Illinois’ Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year.

Despite adversity in his own life, this teacher instills hope to make sure his own students overcome their own challenges.

“I was actually a product of trauma from poverty,” said Eugene very bluntly when he spoke about his impoverished childhood.

Eugene Calignacion grew up in the Philippines, in the poor City of Dumaguete. He used kerosene lamps to light up his home and used a grocery bag as his bookbag.

“When my peers were eating snacks during recess, I'll just have to stare at them or pretend that I’m busy so nobody will ask me when I'm not eating,” explains Calignacion on having the ability to mask his pain and tribulations.

Eugene’s childhood was plagued with dark memories from a hearing-impaired father that never received therapy or any kind of intervention, which only grew into an insecurity that he would displace onto his kids.

Calignacion recalls, “...my dad getting drunk, then chasing us with knives or whatever trying to kill us.”

Its was Eugene’s 2nd grade teacher, Corazon Pinheiro who helped him find his light through his tumultuous upbringing.

“That voice will always remind me my faith and my belief in myself and my ability is always bigger than the challenges I’m facing through,” recalls Eugene of those sweet words that to this day still resonate with him.

A supportive mother helped him through high school and pushed him to follow education.

It was her own frustrations of becoming a school teacher, that she subconsciously would push that onto her son.

“I believe that education is transformational. Education is the only one thing you give to a person that can't be taken away from that person,” describes Eugene on the power of education.

Calignacion would go on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education, struggling through college with no money and only one uniform shirt to last him throughout his schooling.

For 20 years Eugene worked for the Philippines school system, working in the public and private school system before becoming the Assistant Dean of Education at the university level.

In 2016, as part of the Peoria teacher exchange program he made it to the U.S.A. in hopes to gain more knowledge in the field of education so he could take back to his home county.

Seven short years later he becomes Illinois' 2023 Northwest Teacher of the Year.

“Weeks after this I may forget the awards that were bestowed onto me but not forgetting heart of being a public service,” explains Eugene about the noble profession of teaching as a service to the community.

Eugene dreams to inspire his kids the same way his 2nd grade teacher did for him.

“To be one voice in their hear who will remind them that this is just a challenge, your aspiration is bigger than your challenges, I want to be that one voice,” says a joyous Mr. Caligancion as he talks about inspiring his own kids.

He continues to advocate for his kids, hoping to forever impact their lives.

“My special Ed [Education] kids may be different in your eyes but they are not less so you don't tell me what I am doing here because I’m helping them. I’m telling them that they are smart they can make a difference into their lives and live of the people around them,” says an inspiring Mr. Calignacion.

After his exchange program, Eugene never made it back to the Philippines but he continues to give back to his home country.

On his free time, he virtually teaches graduate students in education and consults with school officials on how to better their own programs back home with all the knowledge Eugene has gained.

Once again congratulations to Mr. Eugene Calignacion on all his accolades.

