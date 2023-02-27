Dixon School District looking to add assistant principal for elementary schools

DIXON — The Dixon School District wants to add a new position at their elementary schools. That new position is an Assistant Principal.
During the latest school board meeting on the agenda included a description of the responsibilities that would be performed by the Assistant Principals.
These are some of those responsibilities — assist with attendance and attendance for all students, conduct evaluation of staff, attend problem solving meetings for students, and assist the Principal in anyway possible.
The current elementary schools were not built for an Assistant Principal, which means they will have to find an office close to the main office.
The school district will begin to look for candidates after the description is finalized.