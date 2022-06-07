Bustos to Begin Accepting Applications for Military Academy Nominations August 1st

WASHINGTON— Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will begin accepting applications from high school students in Northwest and Central Illinois seeking a nomination to a U.S. Service Academy for fall 2023.
The application process for a service academy nomination will open on August 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit is September 30, 2022.
The deadline is earlier this year compared to previous years, this year the deadline for applications will be September 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Bustos will nominate up to ten qualified high school students from Northwest and Central Illinois for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.
Students interested in applying should visit Congresswoman Bustos’ website to learn more about the process and download an application.
The website features specific instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Since these materials take time to compile, interested students are encouraged to start collecting everything needed for the packet as soon as possible.