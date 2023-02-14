Beloit School District introduces Rock County's first AP African American Studies course

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit School District is making history as the first in Rock County, Wisconsin to introduce an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course.
The program will begin in Fall 2023 at Beloit Memorial High School and is open to sophomore, junior, and senior students.
Chris Woods, a senior at Beloit Memorial High School, says he wishes he would've been able to take more classes like this.
"I actually do wish I would have got more of this type of education, just because the MLK black history that's good to learn but it's repetitive. I think it’s good for us to step out of the box and learn about all of our history, not just some of it," said Woods.
The AP course will explore the topics of African civilizations, the African diaspora, the civil rights movement, and sociology to name a few.
Nicole Powers, who will be teaching the class in the fall and serves as the Social Studies Co-Chair, believes multicultural education can have many benefits for student learning.
"If it were up to me, they'd be getting it from kindergarten on[ward] because multicultural education is important for all students and I think for any student to be able to see themselves in the curriculum, you have an opportunity for them to really buy into education,” said Powers.
Powers wants every student within the district to be able to have a diverse style of learning.
"We believe in inclusivity, we believe in everybody and when I say multiculturalism or multicultural education is for everybody I mean that. This AP African American Studies is not only for African American students it's for everybody," said Powers.