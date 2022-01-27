Aquin Jr. High, High School cancels class following death of basketball coach

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Aquin High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to a Facebook post Thursday night, Aquin girl's basketball coach Adam Holder has passed away.
In light of the news, there will be no school for grades 6-12 in the Aquin School District Friday, January 27.
Grades K-5 will have school as normal.
While there will be no classes at the junior high and high schools, faculty will be available on campus throughout the day.
The school district encourages students to come and talk if they feel they need to.
Here's part of the message in the Facebook post regarding Coach Holder's passing.
"Adam meant so much to so many in our community. With such a sudden, leaden loss, we, as an administration, a community, and a school, recognize the impact this will have on so many of our students....We ask that you keep the Holder family and all others affected in your prayers."