Applications now available for 2023 Community Action Scholarship

ROCKFORD — Applications are now open for the 2023 Community Action Scholarship.
The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to those wanting to pursue a post-secondary education.
The scholarship awards up to $3,000 and is paid directly to the schools for tuition and textbook costs.
Those that are interested in the scholarship can pick them up through the City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department. The deadline for the applications is 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 7.
Eligible applications must meet household income guidelines, live in either Winnebago or Boone County, and plan to attend a post-secondary accredited school or training program in the state of Illinois.
More information and an online application can be found on rockfordil.gov