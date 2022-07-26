 Skip to main content
13 WREX needs your help to "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies

  • Updated
  • 0
By Andrew Carrigan
Mark your calendars!

13 WREX along with our media partners will be back for the annual "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drive that will benefit the region's students!

We will broadcast live and collect school supplies all day from two different locations today.

This will be the 8th "Stuff the Bus" school drive held by 13 WREX.

You can drop your donations off at the Goodwill located at 8010 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park from 8am to 6pm.

Cash donations are also accepted!

The donations will then be evenly distributed to schools in Rockford, Machesney Park, and Belvidere.

Items needed:

  • Antibacterial Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • #2 Pencils
  • Pens (red, blue and black)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Glue Sticks
  • Bottles of Glue
  • Scissors
  • 2-Pocket Folders
  • Crayons
  • Pink Pearl Erasers
  • Highlighters
  • Permanent Makers
  • Washable Markers
  • Rulers
  • 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks
  • Composition Notebooks
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper
  • 3×5 Index Cards
  • 1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders
  • Subject Dividers
  • Backpacks

Teacher/Classroom Wish List:

  • Kleenex
  • Baby Wipes
  • Ziploc Sandwich and Gallon Size Bags
  • Dry Erase Markers

Many thanks to our media partners:

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

