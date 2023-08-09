Property owners in Winnebago County to get Property Assessment notices this week

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — This week, the Winnebago County Supervisor of Assessment's Office will mail about 120,000 Property Assessment Notice to Winnebago County taxpayers.

The mailers will inform taxpayers of their 2023 property assessment valuation.

In addition to the mailing, all tax parcels within the County will have their assessed value published in a local newspaper within the township in which the property is located.

The assessment publication will open a 30-calendar day window in which taxpayers can file a Property Assessment Complaint with the Winnebago County Board of Review.

“It’s important to keep in mind that while the assessed value of your property may increase a certain percentage, it does not necessarily mean that your tax bill is going to increase by that same percentage,” said Winnebago County Supervisor of Assessments Tom Hodges.

“As the tax base continues to increase, driven by both new development as well as the recent housing market, many taxing districts throughout Winnebago County have made a concerted effort to hold their levies flat, which in turn has resulted in declining tax rates.”

Assessed Values have a direct correlation with non-farmland, open market, real estate sales within a given jurisdiction

In addition, the Values are required by law to consider a median assessment level of 33 1/3% of fair market value.

Then, an Equalization Factor is applied by the Supervisor of Assessment's office to most non-farm property within each township to guarantee compliance with state law.

The sales used in determining this assessment level are taken from transactions that meet certain criteria, as specified by the Illinois Department of Revenue, which happened from 2020 through 2022.

The assessed value of a property is an important piece in calculating an individual property's tax liability, but it is only one part of the equation.

The complete assessment process makes sure that the property tax collected for a given taxing body is equally distributed based upon a property's fair market value.

The other half of the equation is decided by individual taxing districts and what project they will need to levy in order to meet their budget requirements for the upcoming year.

The levy, paired with the total tax base within a jurisdiction, equals the tax rate for that taxing body.

Generally, tax rates are inversely proportional to the total equalized value within a jurisdiction.

Property owners who get an assessment notice should review its content to make sure that they are being fairly assessed and are receiving any Homestead Exemptions that they may be entitled to.

Taxpayers who think that their property is over-assessed should contact their Township Assessor to look over the details of their property as shown on their Property Record Card.

Taxpayers who want to file a Property Assessment Complaint can do so on the Property Assessment Complaint Form with the Winnebago County Board of Review.

The form is below or it can be accessed online:

Complains must be received or postmarked by the deadline date or they will not receive Board consideration.

More information can be found online or by calling 815-319-4463.