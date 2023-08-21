 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Freeport City Council continues discussion to increase Home Rule Sales Tax

  • Updated
  • 0
CITY OF FREEPORT

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport had a full plate of discussion for Monday nights City Council agenda, the big topic continuing discussion to increase Home Rule Sales Tax. 

Last week the Committee of the Whole passed the item 7 to 1 to increase the sales tax from 1.25% to 2.25%. The motion to pass was opposed by Alderwoman Stacy who wanted to talk to her community members. 

Alderwoman Cecelia Stacy was not in attendance but had a resident speak during public comment on her behalf. 

"I believe now's a good time to stop using Home Rule status as an authoritarian tool, now's the perfect time to show our constituents that they have a voice in their government," said Stacy. "This 1% sales tax increase should not be shoved down the throats of our citizens by over exertion of Home Rule powers. Instead, democracy should be allowed to run its course allowing the citizens to decide by referendum...they should have the final say."

The sales tax increase of 1% has an estimated $3.5 million revenue which will be used on specific projects. The primary reason, the road program with many of Freeport roads crumbling. Alderwoman Rachel Simmons brought up what specific items the money would be used for. 

The revenue from the tax increase would be allocated to these key areas for the road program: Paving Materials, Manpower, Curb, Gutter, ADA ramps, and Contract Paving Work. This would make up 3/4 of the revenue from the sales tax. 

The remaining 1/4 of the revenue would be allocated towards utility infrastructure: Utility improvements, covering water mains, sanitary lining, and manhole rehabilitation.

Alderman James Monroe said with the revenue coming into the city dropping the council has to think hard on decision. 

"This is not something that's going to be easy. I've gotten quite a few phone calls of people that are against this, even though it's just a 1%," said Monroe. "I think we've got to make sure we're doing our due diligence as a government as an entity to ensure that we're being smart with every penny."

Monroe did make a motion with Alderman Parker seconding to move the item to the next council meeting for its first reading. The item passed 7 to 0 to move forward with Stacy as the only one absent. There will be an amendment added to limit what the money can be used for coming from the sales tax. 

The City Council will have until October 1 to approve the increase in order for the funding to be used in 2024. There are two City Council meetings within that time frame Sept. 4 and 18. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you