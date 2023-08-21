Freeport City Council continues discussion to increase Home Rule Sales Tax

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport had a full plate of discussion for Monday nights City Council agenda, the big topic continuing discussion to increase Home Rule Sales Tax.

Last week the Committee of the Whole passed the item 7 to 1 to increase the sales tax from 1.25% to 2.25%. The motion to pass was opposed by Alderwoman Stacy who wanted to talk to her community members.

Alderwoman Cecelia Stacy was not in attendance but had a resident speak during public comment on her behalf.

"I believe now's a good time to stop using Home Rule status as an authoritarian tool, now's the perfect time to show our constituents that they have a voice in their government," said Stacy. "This 1% sales tax increase should not be shoved down the throats of our citizens by over exertion of Home Rule powers. Instead, democracy should be allowed to run its course allowing the citizens to decide by referendum...they should have the final say."

The sales tax increase of 1% has an estimated $3.5 million revenue which will be used on specific projects. The primary reason, the road program with many of Freeport roads crumbling. Alderwoman Rachel Simmons brought up what specific items the money would be used for.

The revenue from the tax increase would be allocated to these key areas for the road program: Paving Materials, Manpower, Curb, Gutter, ADA ramps, and Contract Paving Work. This would make up 3/4 of the revenue from the sales tax.

The remaining 1/4 of the revenue would be allocated towards utility infrastructure: Utility improvements, covering water mains, sanitary lining, and manhole rehabilitation.

Alderman James Monroe said with the revenue coming into the city dropping the council has to think hard on decision.

"This is not something that's going to be easy. I've gotten quite a few phone calls of people that are against this, even though it's just a 1%," said Monroe. "I think we've got to make sure we're doing our due diligence as a government as an entity to ensure that we're being smart with every penny."

Monroe did make a motion with Alderman Parker seconding to move the item to the next council meeting for its first reading. The item passed 7 to 0 to move forward with Stacy as the only one absent. There will be an amendment added to limit what the money can be used for coming from the sales tax.

The City Council will have until October 1 to approve the increase in order for the funding to be used in 2024. There are two City Council meetings within that time frame Sept. 4 and 18.