Counselors feeling burnout from increasing demand for mental health care

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been nearly two-years since the pandemic began, yet many counselors are still feeling burnout.
This is because so many people are seeking mental health care because of the pandemic, and this has counselors working hard to help.
Some counselors see a whopping 30 clients a week.
"This can lead to quick burnout because there's this sense of responsibility that we have," said Nicole Didier, counselor at Forest City Counseling. "We want to care so much for our clients."
For counselors like Theresa Mleczko, she sees 25-30 people a week, which is draining at times.
"Having to isolate from family and friends," said Mleczko, who operates Centered. "Missing out on doing a lot of things."
But in order for her to continue helping the minds of many, she keeps her mind strong by socializing with friends.
"So I've made sure I've talked with my friends who are counselors," said Mleczko. "Touch base with them and see how they're coping."
For Nicole Didier, it's more of the same. She says her co-workers help her get rid of unwanted stress.
"We have a staff meeting where we meet once a week," said Didier. "I think we spend more time laughing and joking around."
Over the next four-years, the demand for mental health care workers is set to increase by 10% nationwide.
A new study projects Illinois is one of dozens of states who won't have enough mental health care workers by 2026.
To prepare, Didier says the first step is to bring stability to clients.
"When January, February hit, we got them to a place where they were able to feel a sense of stability," said Didier. "And through that and through their experience with the pandemic they're like I want to understand more."
Striving for stability for all.
Counselors say the most common disorders they see in clients are depression, anxiety, and OCD.