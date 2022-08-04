YWCA Northwestern Illinois Launches New Program Benefiting Women in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Y-W-A-A launched a new program today allowing women more access to resources in Rockford.
Literacy council, acquired by Y-W-C-A Northwestern will enhance educational and language services with the emphasis on economic empowerment and tutoring for adults learning to read.
These programs will expand to more regions north west of Rockford, including Winnebago, Boone and more. These benefits will even expand to students at Rockford university.
"It just makes sense to cross refer around to multiple organizations that we are able to refer internally," said Kris Machajewski, President and CEO of YWCA.
"Those refers and those services even quicker and circumvent all the cross agency portion."
Key importance of this expanding will allow more women the chance a higher percentage in jobs and be more successful in not just in the work force but in life.