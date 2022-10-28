The community of Durand receives $25,000

DURAND (WREX) — The downtown in Durand has been under renovation for multiple years to make it a community spot and accessible for everyone.
The Village of Durand received a $25,000 check from Jim Webster (R-IL) who is the Board Member of District 2 of Winnebago County. The money came from the American Rescue Plan.
The County Board determined that a portion of funding should be used for various board member initiatives directed toward economic development efforts throughout Winnebago County.
"The Village of Durand did a total redo of the downtown area and it came out perfectly," said Webster (R-IL). "That costs a lot of money and now this $25,000 in either case was a small comparative amount but it was still important for them too finish their projects."
The Village of Durand also received grants on the federal and state level to fund the project, this included $1.5 million from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and $85,000 from the Rural Business Enterprise Grant.
"It was an amazing surprise that Jim Webster decided to use half of his funds to help support our project here in Durand," said Village Mayor Sheila Hoffman. "We're hoping in the process it brings in economic development with it being a much more safe an inviting space for anyone that lives here or comes to visit."
The downtown square will be formally unveiled Saturday night when the village puts on its Halloween on the Square event. The event begins at 5p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony being held at 7 p.m.